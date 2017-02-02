Upcoming Events
Black Families Can Bridge The Wealth Gap By Owning A Home
By Edward Gaston Florida Star/NNPA From predatory lending and foreclosures to wealth stripping and income inequality, the national wealth gap is relevant and ongoing. The wealth gap continues to expand based on one of the greatest heists of all time: the shifting of generational wealth from one cultural group to another. The wealth […]
Emily Mangieri
Feb 02, 2017 @ 15:07:43
Hello,
My name is Emily Mangieri; I work at Scottsdale’s Museum of the West in downtown Scottsdale. We’re holding a program and book signing this month that I think may be of interest to some of your readers. The program features guest speaker and historian John Langellier, Ph.D., who will examine the role African American soldiers played in opening the Trans-Mississippi West. Dr. Langellier will also sign copies of his latest book afterward.
Could you please let me know who is the best point of contact for event submissions?
Thank you!
Emily
Mike Powell
Feb 02, 2017 @ 15:37:19
Please send a press release regarding the event to ainewspaper@qwestoffice.net please include photos if available. Please submit the pres release by noon Friday Feb 3.
Thank You