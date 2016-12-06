-
-
Congressman Cedric Richmond To Lead Congressional Black Caucus
By Frederick Lowe North Star News Today Trice Edney Wire Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond has been elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 115th Congress, which begins Jan. 3, 2017. “I commend Representa-tive Richmond on becoming the new chairman,” said G. K. Butterfield, the outgoing chairman. “We have much work ahead of us […]
