MAN DOWN - Official Trailer

When U.S. Marine Gabriel Drummer (Shia LaBeouf) returns from Afghanistan, he finds the place he once called home is no better than the battlefields he fought on overseas. Accompanied by his best friend, a hard-nosed Marine whose natural instinct is to shoot first and ask questions later, Gabriel searches desperately for his estranged son and his wife, leading to a suspect who has vital information about their location.