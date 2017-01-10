Editorial & Opinion

African American Film Critics Association Names Moonlight Top Film Of 2016

 

This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert, left, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." The film is a poetic coming-of-age tale told across three chapters about a young gay black kid growing up in a poor, drug-ridden neighborhood of Miami. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

Los Angeles – Movies, documentaries and TV shows about the black experience were in abundance in 2016 making it a truly historic year in terms of the number of movies, documentaries and TV shows released and number of blacks represented in front and behind the camera.

“Our members had a plethora of outstanding movies, document-aries and TV shows to choose from this year,” said AAFCA Co-founder Shawn Edwards. “It was an exceptional year in terms of the quantity and quality of films about the black experience. And while this by no means solves the diversity issue in the film industry it was definitely refreshing to have such a wide-range of exceptional work to choose from to honor and celebrate with our approval.”

There were several movies released during 2016 that are considered masterpieces. However, it was “Moonlight” that dom-inated this year’s voting for the 8th AAFCA Awards.

The independent film which chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami completely resonated with the majority of the members of the association. The A24 Pictures film earned multiple awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actor.

Awards were also given to singer Janelle Monae for Breakout Performance. She delivered star-making performances this year in both “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.”

The top acting honors went to Denzel Washington and Ruth Negga for their roles in Fences and Loving. AAFCA will hold its 8th annual awards ceremony on Thursday, February 9 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

“The year provided our membership with many great films to choose from,” said AAFCA President and Co-founder Gil Robertson. “Every movie and TV show on our Top 10 Lists could have easily been number one.”

