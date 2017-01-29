Story by AZI Staff Writer

The Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs will host the annual Arizona African American Legislative Conference beginning on Wednesday February 8 with the newly added “Community Strategy” session starting at 5:30 pm. The community is invited to participate in the new session, which will provide information about the conference, lobbying techniques and the legislative agenda of the African-American community.

“We added the Wednesday session to enable citizens that are unable to attend the full two day conference. It will provide them with valuable information and tools to communicate with their legislators,” stated Reverend Dr. Benjamin N. Thomas Sr., chair of the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs. By AZI Staff Writer Immediately following, Speaker of the House J.D. Mesnard will open the floor session with a program highlighted by Honorable Coral Evans, Mayor of Flagstaff providing “State of Black Arizona” address.

Afterwards, attendees will have the opportunity to have “Lunch with the Legislators” on the House lawn. At 1pm the workshops will begin and go until 5pm. The workshops will include presentations from all six pillars from the Commission. The pillars include: Economic Development, Education, Health, Justice, Sustainability and Youth.

Friday will be “Youth Day at the Capital” approximately 500 students from thought out the state will be participating in the full day program which will include speakers, discussions, entertainment and lunch.

The conference will conclude Friday evening with a reception honoring six unsung heroes from the community and a town hall discussion. The reception will be held at Helen K. Mason performing arts center for the Black Theater Troup. The reception begins at 5:30 pm and immediately following the attendees to opening night performance of “Broke-Ology”.

Sponsors for this year’s conference are APS, AARP, The Adair Foundation, McDonalds, Arizona Informant newspaper, Arizona Black Chamber and the Art Hamilton Group.

For more information call 602-542-5484 or visit azcaaa.gov.