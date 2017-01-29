Editorial & Opinion

African American Legislative Conference Set For February 8-10 At The Arizona State Capital

 

Reverend Dr. Benjamin N. Thomas Sr., chair of the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs

Reverend Dr. Benjamin N. Thomas Sr., chair of the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs 

 

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans who will deliver the State of Black Arizona address.

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans who will deliver the State of Black Arizona address.

Story by AZI Staff Writer

 

The Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs will host the annual Arizona African American Legislative Conference beginning on Wednesday February 8 with the newly added “Community Strategy” session starting at 5:30 pm. The community is invited to participate in the new session, which will provide information about the conference, lobbying techniques and the legislative agenda of the African-American community.

“We added the Wednesday session to enable citizens that are unable to attend the full two day conference. It will provide them with valuable information and tools to communicate with their legislators,” stated Reverend Dr. Benjamin N. Thomas Sr., chair of the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs. By AZI Staff Writer Immediately following, Speaker of the House J.D. Mesnard will open the floor session with a program highlighted by Honorable Coral Evans, Mayor of Flagstaff providing “State of Black Arizona” address.

Afterwards, attendees will have the opportunity to have “Lunch with the Legislators” on the House lawn. At 1pm the workshops will begin and go until 5pm. The workshops will include presentations from all six pillars from the Commission. The pillars include: Economic Development, Education, Health, Justice, Sustainability and Youth.

Friday will be “Youth Day at the Capital” approximately 500 students from thought out the state will be participating in the full day program which will include speakers, discussions, entertainment and lunch.

The conference will conclude Friday evening with a reception honoring six unsung heroes from the community and a town hall discussion. The reception will be held at Helen K. Mason performing arts center for the Black Theater Troup. The reception begins at 5:30 pm and immediately following the attendees to opening night performance of “Broke-Ology”.

Sponsors for this year’s conference are APS, AARP, The Adair Foundation, McDonalds, Arizona Informant newspaper, Arizona Black Chamber and the Art Hamilton Group.

For more information call 602-542-5484 or visit azcaaa.gov.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Back to Top

EDITORIAL & BUSINESS OFFICE

1301 East Washington St. Suite 101
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Phone 602-257-9300
Fax 602-257-0547
ainewspaper@qwestoffice.net

CREDO OF THE BLACK PRESS

The Black Press believes that America can best lead the world away from racial and national antagonisms when it accords to every person, regardless of race, color or creed, full human and legal rights.

Hating no person, fearing no person, the Black Press strives to help every person in the firm belief that all are hurt as long as anyone is held back.

STAFF REPORTERS

G. Napier Barnes III
Bobby Burns
Michael A. Dean
Ima Denmon
Floyd Galloway
Rod Grimes
Latarshia Lewis
Ariyanna Norman
Wayne Parham
Jessie Vanderson
Danny L. White
Arne Williams

Sports Editor
Vincent R. Crawford

Religion Editor
Florence Darby

ARIZONA INFORMANT

Roland W. Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, CEO

Cloves Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, Board Chairman
Chief Operating Officer

Community Relations
Lanette Campbell

Graphic Design & Production
ADP/RCBradley
Robert Daniels

Senior Account Manager
Michael Powell

Office Manager
Nancy Thomas-Jones
© The Arizona Informant 2017
Powered by WordPressThemify WordPress Themes