By Jacquelyn Darby

Friends, family, and well-wishers gathered on a recent Sunday afternoon to honor the eight 2016/2017 ministerial, evangelical, and pastoral graduates of the M.I.T. Training Class.

As the congregation and proud parents witnessed, Apostle–elect P.D. Williams, the ministerial staff, and other clerics celebrated new the licensees in a beautiful licensing and ordination celebration service.

Pastor Liz Holloway, presiding as mistress of ceremony, opened the program. After a praise and worship led by Minister Deandra Gipson, the eight licensees, dressed in black wearing white collars entered the sanctuary in a formal processional. Pastor Regina Johnson-Thomas offered a prayer of blessing for the licensees, followed by Pastor Ricky Thomas who read theme scripture. Bishop Chris Simmons also spoke in honor of the occasion.

Rev. P.D. Williams, senior pastor of Apple of His Eye Ministries, preached a powerful message honoring the licensees focusing on the theme, “We Take Time To Care.” As the candidates received the word from their mentor, Williams stated, “Your area of ministry is necessary for the people coming behind you and for the edification of the body of Christ.” Sister Kiara Fort also spoke words of praise and goodwill for the candidates.

The licensing and ordination ceremony began with candidate Charge and the Acceptance. Each of the candidates received the laying on hands as clergy and pastors, prayed for blessings in each of their ministries. The ordination continued as Apostle-elect Williams presented the candidates with each of their Bibles, each one prayed over by the ministers.

Now certified, the candidates turned to face the congregation as official licensees as Rev. Williams proudly presented each of the new licensees and their ministerial titles. The new graduates expressed appreciation for their instructors, mentors, clergy, friends, and family who offered support along the way, and in particular youth pastor and instructor Kiara Fort. Members of the clergy offered words of encouragement and wisdom for the challenges they may face as they take their place in service for the Lord. The program closed with final remarks and a benediction by Apostle-elect P.D. Williams.

Licensees presented to the congregation were: Lacrishsa S. Anthony-Tate, evangelist; Amanda E. Artigas, evangelist; Jillian A. Alvarado, minister; Leena M. Colter, minister; Olivia R. Williams, minister; Krystal L. Barkley, pastor; and Rowzina Middleton, pastor

Apple of His Eye Ministries is at 3327 West Earl Drive in Phoenix, 85017. Phone 602-726-5117,

*