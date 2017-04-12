Editorial & Opinion

Arizona Commission of African American Affairs To Hold Town Hall In Avondale April 13

Arizona Commission of African American Affairs To Hold Town Hall In Avondale April 13

By AZI Staff Writer

The Arizona Commission of African American Affairs will hold a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, April 13 in Avondale. Starting at 6 p.m., the two-hour town hall will be held at the Avondale City Hall City Council Chambers, 11465 West Civic Center Drive in Avondale. The theme for the event is “Time for Action” and is free and open to the public.

The AZCAAA holds town halls throughout the state to collect feedback on issues of concern to the African-American community. Each meeting allows citizens to provide a critical input from their perspective and that information is used to inform members of the legislative, judicial and executive branches of the state.

”We want to hear from the local communities. Often times the information or events that are reported on in mainstream media do not include some of the outlying cities like Avondale, Florence or Yuma. It is our job to go to these cities and find out just what is happening. We understand that there are Black folks living in places other than Phoenix and Tucson,” stated AZCAAA Executive Director Cloves Campbell.

“The city of Avondale is happy to have the Commission hold its town hall meeting here. Our citizens are looking forward to the opportunity to have an open dialogue about issues in our community. I am looking forward equipping the community with tools to maintain and enhance the quality of life for all residents of Avondale,” commented Avondale City Councilman Bryan Kilgore.

In addition to the town hall, an official meeting of the Arizona Commission of African American Affairs Commissioners will be held at 2 p.m. in the Avondale City Hall Sonoran Room. Scheduled for two hours, this meeting is also open to the public.

“Holding meetings in cities like Avondale is a unique way of gathering information about the issues that affect the citizens directly. Meetings are also planned for City of Maricopa, Sierra Vista, and Flagstaff in the coming months,” noted Campbell.

For more information about the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs call 602-542-5484 or visit the website azcaaa.az.gov.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Back to Top

EDITORIAL & BUSINESS OFFICE

1301 East Washington St. Suite 101
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Phone 602-257-9300
Fax 602-257-0547
ainewspaper@qwestoffice.net

CREDO OF THE BLACK PRESS

The Black Press believes that America can best lead the world away from racial and national antagonisms when it accords to every person, regardless of race, color or creed, full human and legal rights.

Hating no person, fearing no person, the Black Press strives to help every person in the firm belief that all are hurt as long as anyone is held back.

STAFF REPORTERS

G. Napier Barnes III
Bobby Burns
Michael A. Dean
Ima Denmon
Floyd Galloway
Rod Grimes
Latarshia Lewis
Ariyanna Norman
Wayne Parham
Jessie Vanderson
Danny L. White
Arne Williams

Sports Editor
Vincent R. Crawford

Religion Editor
Florence Darby

ARIZONA INFORMANT

Roland W. Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, CEO

Cloves Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, Board Chairman
Chief Operating Officer

Community Relations
Lanette Campbell

Graphic Design & Production
ADP/RCBradley
Robert Daniels

Senior Account Manager
Michael Powell

Office Manager
Nancy Thomas-Jones
© The Arizona Informant 2017
Powered by WordPressThemify WordPress Themes