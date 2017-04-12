By AZI Staff Writer

The Arizona Commission of African American Affairs will hold a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, April 13 in Avondale. Starting at 6 p.m., the two-hour town hall will be held at the Avondale City Hall City Council Chambers, 11465 West Civic Center Drive in Avondale. The theme for the event is “Time for Action” and is free and open to the public.

The AZCAAA holds town halls throughout the state to collect feedback on issues of concern to the African-American community. Each meeting allows citizens to provide a critical input from their perspective and that information is used to inform members of the legislative, judicial and executive branches of the state.

”We want to hear from the local communities. Often times the information or events that are reported on in mainstream media do not include some of the outlying cities like Avondale, Florence or Yuma. It is our job to go to these cities and find out just what is happening. We understand that there are Black folks living in places other than Phoenix and Tucson,” stated AZCAAA Executive Director Cloves Campbell.

“The city of Avondale is happy to have the Commission hold its town hall meeting here. Our citizens are looking forward to the opportunity to have an open dialogue about issues in our community. I am looking forward equipping the community with tools to maintain and enhance the quality of life for all residents of Avondale,” commented Avondale City Councilman Bryan Kilgore.

In addition to the town hall, an official meeting of the Arizona Commission of African American Affairs Commissioners will be held at 2 p.m. in the Avondale City Hall Sonoran Room. Scheduled for two hours, this meeting is also open to the public.

“Holding meetings in cities like Avondale is a unique way of gathering information about the issues that affect the citizens directly. Meetings are also planned for City of Maricopa, Sierra Vista, and Flagstaff in the coming months,” noted Campbell.

For more information about the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs call 602-542-5484 or visit the website azcaaa.az.gov.