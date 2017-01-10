Arizona MLK Honorees Announced

Phoenix – The Arizona Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee in collaboration with the Phoenix Human Relations Committee recently announced the 2017 Arizona MLK honorees. The honorees will be recognized at the he Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast “Standing Up for Justice,” 7 a.m. Friday, January 13, at the Phoenix Convention Center, North Ballroom.

The event will honor six winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Living the Dream” Awards and this year’s Calvin C. Goode Lifetime Achievement honoree Valerie Churchwell.

For information go online to azmlk.org or phoenix.gov/eod.