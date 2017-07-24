Editorial & Opinion

Bring it Live Tour Coming to Arizona August 12

By Daniel Shaw

The Lifetime Channel Hit TV Show titled “Bring IT!” is bringing its live dance show to Phoenix, AZ on August 12!  The Dancing Dolls of Jackson, Miss., is one of the top dance troupes in the country. The troupe was founded by Dianna Williams, aka Miss D, in 2001 and since then has earned more than 100 trophies and 15 grand champion titles. This docuseries shows what the Dolls go through6110bc37-8277-47b8-8b91-5ccd0c3e0957_290941_CUSTOM to get to the top of their game and, they hope, the top of their competitions. Each episode follows the dancers and their mothers as they prepare for competitions, parades, and showcases. The episodes culminate in nail-biting battles against their biggest rivals. As a mentor, Miss D emphasizes the fact that she doesn’t teach the girls just about dance, she also teaches them about the importance of a good education, persistence and positive self-worth. The dancing dolls and their instructor Miss D have a wide range of dance experience and promise a night of terrific fun and crowd interaction. “My love for my students and my love of dancing is what drives me to continue working with this wonderful group of girls” said Diana. “I look forward to spending even more time with them as we go on the Bring It Live Tour together” she said. Over 70,000 enthusiastic fans celebrated the Bring It! Live on the sold-out 2016 tour that highlighted the elite world of hip-hop majorette competition to the live stage. Summer 2017 brings a NEW tour with hotter-than-ever, never-before-seen routines featuring Miss D and fan favorites from the Dancing Dolls. Don’t miss the summer’s hottest tour that fans gave a 4.8 out of 5 rating in 2016. Consider Bring It! Live brought!!

