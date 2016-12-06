Editorial & Opinion

Buckeye Outreach Provides Technology For Rural Youngsters

Story and Photos by Louanna Faine

Buckeye Outreach for Social Services awarded Lauryn Brown, Omar Goodridge, and Devyn Redmond new laptops
to further their education. Each student had to read their winning essay in front the board of directors and will need to complete their community service assignment upon receiving the laptop. Computers have become an essential for today’s youth in the classroom. Unfortunately,buckeye-computers a lot of inner city families lack the finances to purchase a home laptop for their children. According to James Wright of Techin.oureverydaylife.com, that makes a big difference in their education. “Students who use computers have been shown to attend school more regularly and perform better than
students who do not use computers. Along with getting higher grades on exams, students also stated they felt more involved with their lessons and work if they used a computer. Using computers gets students to become more focused on their work at home, in collaborative projects with other students and on their own,” said Wright. “Our purpose of today is to give back to the youth who have issues with their parents having lack of ability to finically purchase a computer,” said Buckeye Outreach for Social Services Executive Director Richard Burrell. Buckeye Outreach for Social Service is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Buckeye that was created to fill the increasing the gap in support services for economically disadvantaged individuals in rural areas. To learn how to get involved go to bosssite.org.

