Editorial & Opinion

Calvin C. Goode’s 90th Birthday Kicks Off Campaign To Restore The Carver Museum And Cultural Center

Former Phoenix City Councilman Calvin C. Goode

Former Phoenix City Councilman Calvin C. Goode

 

Phoenix – A 90th birthday celebration for the Honorable Calvin C. Goode, and fundraising event takes place Saturday, January 28, 7 p.m. at the Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 415 E. Grant Street in Phoenix. The event kicks off a $5 million campaign to restore the Carver Museum and Cultural Center.

“The Carver museum is near and dear to my dad’s heart and we are so thrilled to help him celebrate this significant milestone,” said Jerald Goode, chairman of the Calvin C. Goode celebration committee. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated supporter and advocate who has actively devoted his time and resources over the past 30 years to preserve this historic landmark. We invite the community, family and friends to come out and honor our living legend for his immense contribution to Phoenix.”

The meet and greet reception begins at 5:30 pm with the event following at 7 pm. The event and campaign will bring together city, community, philanthropy and corporate leaders to begin raising money for the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center. The capital campaign will help the center become a premier cultural institution and steward of the African American experience in Phoenix. The event is free; however, an RSVP is required by contacting Princess Crump, info@gwcmccaz.org or 602-254-7516.

As an Alumnus of Phoenix Union Color High/Carver High School, later renamed the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, Mr. Goode and the committee seeks to pay tribute to Phoenix’s African-American heritage while restoring the museum, art gallery, and library. The restoration project will also support enrichment programs such as STEAM, Entrepreneurship, College/Career Readiness and Leadership.

The Arizona Community Founda-tion has established the Carver Museum and Cultural Center Restoration Fund. Individuals, corporations and foundations interested in supporting the restoration project can make a donation at www.azfoundation.org/Carver.

Kim Covington, ACF’s Sr. Director of Community Initiatives says, “The Arizona Community Foundation is thrilled to celebrate a Phoenix legend while partnering to help restore a treasure in our community. The nationally preserved site has the potential to become a major cultural and STEAM institution that is only possible with support from the entire community. Mr. Goode and other alumni and donors helped pave the way. Now it’s up to the rest of us to help finish the job.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Back to Top

EDITORIAL & BUSINESS OFFICE

1301 East Washington St. Suite 101
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Phone 602-257-9300
Fax 602-257-0547
ainewspaper@qwestoffice.net

CREDO OF THE BLACK PRESS

The Black Press believes that America can best lead the world away from racial and national antagonisms when it accords to every person, regardless of race, color or creed, full human and legal rights.

Hating no person, fearing no person, the Black Press strives to help every person in the firm belief that all are hurt as long as anyone is held back.

STAFF REPORTERS

G. Napier Barnes III
Bobby Burns
Michael A. Dean
Ima Denmon
Floyd Galloway
Rod Grimes
Latarshia Lewis
Ariyanna Norman
Wayne Parham
Jessie Vanderson
Danny L. White
Arne Williams

Sports Editor
Vincent R. Crawford

Religion Editor
Florence Darby

ARIZONA INFORMANT

Roland W. Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, CEO

Cloves Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, Board Chairman
Chief Operating Officer

Community Relations
Lanette Campbell

Graphic Design & Production
ADP/RCBradley
Robert Daniels

Senior Account Manager
Michael Powell

Office Manager
Nancy Thomas-Jones
© The Arizona Informant 2017
Powered by WordPressThemify WordPress Themes