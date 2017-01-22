Phoenix – A 90th birthday celebration for the Honorable Calvin C. Goode, and fundraising event takes place Saturday, January 28, 7 p.m. at the Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 415 E. Grant Street in Phoenix. The event kicks off a $5 million campaign to restore the Carver Museum and Cultural Center.

“The Carver museum is near and dear to my dad’s heart and we are so thrilled to help him celebrate this significant milestone,” said Jerald Goode, chairman of the Calvin C. Goode celebration committee. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated supporter and advocate who has actively devoted his time and resources over the past 30 years to preserve this historic landmark. We invite the community, family and friends to come out and honor our living legend for his immense contribution to Phoenix.”

The meet and greet reception begins at 5:30 pm with the event following at 7 pm. The event and campaign will bring together city, community, philanthropy and corporate leaders to begin raising money for the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center. The capital campaign will help the center become a premier cultural institution and steward of the African American experience in Phoenix. The event is free; however, an RSVP is required by contacting Princess Crump, info@gwcmccaz.org or 602-254-7516.

As an Alumnus of Phoenix Union Color High/Carver High School, later renamed the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, Mr. Goode and the committee seeks to pay tribute to Phoenix’s African-American heritage while restoring the museum, art gallery, and library. The restoration project will also support enrichment programs such as STEAM, Entrepreneurship, College/Career Readiness and Leadership.

The Arizona Community Founda-tion has established the Carver Museum and Cultural Center Restoration Fund. Individuals, corporations and foundations interested in supporting the restoration project can make a donation at www.azfoundation.org/Carver.

Kim Covington, ACF’s Sr. Director of Community Initiatives says, “The Arizona Community Foundation is thrilled to celebrate a Phoenix legend while partnering to help restore a treasure in our community. The nationally preserved site has the potential to become a major cultural and STEAM institution that is only possible with support from the entire community. Mr. Goode and other alumni and donors helped pave the way. Now it’s up to the rest of us to help finish the job.”