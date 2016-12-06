Last week President Obama announced his intent to nominate a number of individuals to key administration posts.

Among them was Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams who was named a member of the Medal of Valor Review Board.

According to online sources (Wiki) The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest decoration for bravery

exhibited by public safety officers in the United States, comparable to the military’s Medal of Honor. The medal is awarded for “Actions above and beyond the call of duty; and exhibiting exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind; or an unusual swiftness of action, regardless of his or her personal safety, in

an attempt to save or protect human life.” President Obama said, “I am proud that such experienced and committed individuals have agreed to serve the American people in these important roles. I look forward to working with them.”

In a comment to the Arizona Informant, Chief Williams said, “I am honored and humbled to serve the country in the capacity as a member of the Medal of Valor Board. This appointment speaks to the work and sacrifice our first responders make on a daily basis. I’m proud not only to represent law enforcement but also as a representative of the City of Phoenix.” Williams became Phoenix Police Chief in October after serving as chief at the Oxnard, Calif. police department from 2011 to early 2016. She also served as interim fire chief at the Oxnard Fire Department

from 2015 to 2016. Prior to becoming the police chief in Oxnard, Williams spent 22 years at the Phoenix Police

Department, starting as a patrol officer in 1989, rising through the ranks to become the assistant chief of the Southern Division before leaving the force in 2011.