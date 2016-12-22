Story and photos by Jacquelyn Darby

The Church of the Living God in Phoenix recently celebrated the ninth anniversary and elevation services for Dr. Julian Turner, Sr. A series of celebration services led up to the finale event elevating Senior Pastor Turner to the position of bishop.

The final service was an occasion of love, goodwill, and support expressed by the family, faithful members, and other pastors and guest churches. The program began with a joyful praise and worship service. Service Conductor Debbie Parker, opened the program with words in honor of the occasion. The newly consecrated Bishop Dr. Julian E. Turner, Sr. and Missionary Eyvonne L. Turner made their grand entrance dressed in beautiful regal robes and a striking lavender gown.

The Church of the Living God Music Ministry blessed the program with several gospel selections, followed by an official welcome to guests, family, and ministers. Choirs from Church of God in Christ Congregational, Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Hope Christian Church, Overseer Tyron Ivy, and Bethesda Community Baptist Church participated.

Bishop Turner and his wife received words spiritual encouragement and words of wisdom from a host of supporting pastors including Pastor Glen R. Dennard, Bishop J.C. McGee, Pastor Dr. Roy Fitzpatrick, Overseer Tyron Ivy, and Pastor James N. Preston. Church members presented their pastor and wife many beautiful gifts, flowers and other mementos items, including a gorgeous flowing designer dress and matching hat. Eyvonne Turner expressed appreciation to each one for their hard work, kindness, and support. Bishop Turner also paid tribute to all the ministers, friends, and families who attended this special occasion. The program closed with several songs from Bishop Dr. Julian, Sr. who had everyone dancing to his single, “We Will Make It” from his new album, “I Won’t Let Go.”

Church of the Living God, Christian Workers for Fellowship, Temple #230 is located at 1248 East Roeser Road in Phoenix, 85040.