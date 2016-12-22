By Frederick Lowe

North Star News Today

Trice Edney Wire

Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond has been elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 115th Congress, which begins Jan. 3, 2017.

“I commend Representa-tive Richmond on becoming the new chairman,” said G. K. Butterfield, the outgoing chairman. “We have much work ahead of us during the 115th Congress, and I am confident Representative Richmond will provide strong leadership on issues we champion to ensure all Americans have an equal and equitable opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

The 43-year-old Richmond represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of New Orleans. He is a native of New Orleans.

Richmond is a member of Committee on the Judiciary and Homeland Security. He has focused on reforming the criminal justice system.