16 Comments

  1. Ronald Horne
    Oct 09, 2016 @ 23:07:03

    Would like to advertise my business

  2. Bob Gibson
    Oct 19, 2016 @ 20:39:58

    I would like to subscribe to The Arizona Informant Newspaper. Please send details.

  3. Gina Fletcher
    Nov 22, 2016 @ 17:29:25

    Hi. I’m Gina Fletcher and I moved from new York one year ago. Although I am a vocalist, I started a sisterhood called,”I Choose Me”. Women healing spiritually, emotionally and embracing body image. I would like to be able to address your audience about next event on sat Jan 7, 2016 downtown phoenix.

  4. Que
    Nov 23, 2016 @ 11:20:45

    In need of information about adding an add to the paper

  5. CORWYN LACY
    Dec 19, 2016 @ 18:40:39

    Would like info. on running an ad in the paper. Please send me media info and pricing

  6. Macy Rooney
    Jan 12, 2017 @ 10:22:42

    Hello! My name is Macy Rooney. I’m from Minneapolis and I am working with Planting People Growing Justice on a Black History Month event, and I was wondering if I could have your main email and phone number for future contact about the event.

    Thank you!
    Macy

  7. RoseMarie Thomas
    Jan 16, 2017 @ 13:51:32

    Hello,
    My name is RoseMarie Thomas with Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church
    9516 Peoria Ave.
    Peoria AZ
    Gregory Chambliss, Pastor
    Our church would like to advertise our church and events in the AZ Informant, Could you please inform me of the procedures necessary to do this?

  8. Kay
    Jan 17, 2017 @ 21:06:41

    Hi, I was contacted by someone from your company, he told me that our event would be posted on your site, but I am unable to find the advertisement. Could you please let me know where I can find the advertisement on your site.

    • Ariyanna Norman
      Jan 18, 2017 @ 10:45:24

      Good afternoon, please contact Daniel Shaw, The Community Calendar Editor, at dshaw@azinformant.com or contact him at 520-428-4366. Thank you.

EDITORIAL & BUSINESS OFFICE

1301 East Washington St. Suite 101
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Phone 602-257-9300
Fax 602-257-0547
ainewspaper@qwestoffice.net

CREDO OF THE BLACK PRESS

The Black Press believes that America can best lead the world away from racial and national antagonisms when it accords to every person, regardless of race, color or creed, full human and legal rights.

Hating no person, fearing no person, the Black Press strives to help every person in the firm belief that all are hurt as long as anyone is held back.

STAFF REPORTERS

G. Napier Barnes III
Bobby Burns
Michael A. Dean
Ima Denmon
Floyd Galloway
Rod Grimes
Latarshia Lewis
Ariyanna Norman
Wayne Parham
Jessie Vanderson
Danny L. White
Arne Williams

Sports Editor
Vincent R. Crawford

Religion Editor
Florence Darby

ARIZONA INFORMANT

Roland W. Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, CEO

Cloves Campbell, Jr.
Co-Publisher, Board Chairman
Chief Operating Officer

Community Relations
Lanette Campbell

Graphic Design & Production
ADP/RCBradley
Robert Daniels

Senior Account Manager
Michael Powell

Office Manager
Nancy Thomas-Jones
