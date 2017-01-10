Editorial & Opinion

Phoenix – Dionne Event Planning and Design has been selected as a 2017 winner in The Knot Best of Weddings. The award represents the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading online national wedding resource and marketplace.

Valley businesswoman Dionne Washington is Dionne Event Planning and Design owner, senior planner and designer. “I am the passionate, fun and loving owner and senior designer of this amazing company we call Dionne Event Productions, or DEP for short. I have planned and designed many weddings over the years and I enjoy every moment of it. … I love to serve my clients and take the stress off of them. Weddings should be fun and exciting not stressful, says Washington on her Web site at dionneeventproductions.com.

Only two percent of the 300,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com have received this distinguished accolade. To determine the winners, The Knot assessed over one million reviews across the various vendor categories – venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. These winners represent the best of the best for wedding professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider in order to inspire, plan and book their own unique wedding.

The Knot, which lists 300,000 local wedding professionals across the country, is used by couples to create their perfect wedding day.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

