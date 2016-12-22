Story edited by AZI Staff

Eastlake Park Community Center hosted its annual Holiday Breakfast Bash on Saturday (Dec. 17). Over 150 neighborhood children and their families received a hearty meal of eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, English muffins, orange juice and hot cinnamon rolls. The kids and their families were treated to special performances by traditional African dance and drum group Kawambe Omowale and hip hop dance team Elevate International. There was also visit from Santa Clause and everyone left with holiday gifts donated by the Arizona Informant Foundation and 602 Autosports LLC.

This annual event was conceived by the Eastlake Com-munity center staff and implemented by a host of community sponsors and volunteers. Community police officers and Brenda Fields, of We3 (Three Women of Excellence), were on hand to help cook and serve the meal.

Event sponsors and supporters included the Arizona Informant Foundation, City of Phoenix Police Department, 602 Autosports LLC, We3 Three Women of Excellence, Eastlake Park Neighborhood Association, Kawambe Omo-wale, Elevate International, Masato Kubota, Darnell Hill, the Eastlake staff and community volunteers.