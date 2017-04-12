Editorial & Opinion

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans Nominated For National Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – EMILY’s List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, announced that Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans is a 2017 nominee for their Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.

Named in honor of the dedicated and courageous Gabrielle Giffords, the Rising Star Award celebrates an extraordinary woman serving in state or local office. The award honors a woman who demonstrates the sort of commitment to the community, dedication to women and families, and determination and civility that have been the highlights of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’ career, in and out of office. Previous Rising Star Award recipients include Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams in 2014, Boston City Councilwoman Ayanna Pressley in 2015, and Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran in 2016.

“Coral is a dedicated public servant and a tireless advocate for working families,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List. “As mayor, Coral has hit the ground running as she works to make the city of Flagstaff more inclusive for all residents and focuses on education and economic development.

“Her career is filled with trailblazing moments and the EMILY’s List community is thrilled to nominate her for the Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.”

In 2008, Coral Evans made history by becoming the first woman of color elected to Flagstaff’s city council. In 2016, she broke another barrier by becoming the first person of color elected as mayor in Flagstaff and the first African American woman elected as mayor in Arizona. Evans also works as the executive director of a nonprofit serving the historically Hispanic neighborhood of Sunnyside.

There she founded a small business incubator which primarily serves women seeking to start their businesses. Coral is widely known as a fierce and vocal advocate for social justice.

