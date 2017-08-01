Greater Phoenix Urban League Announces End Of Summer Youth Employment Program

Edited by Daniel Shaw

This week the Greater Phoenix Urban League ended its Youth Employment Summer Program. This program offered students between the ages of 16-24 the opportunity to work a worksite and gain professional work experience. Since 1945 the GPUL’s Employment Program has existed to assist valley residents in obtaining gainful employment. The GPUL Employment Program objectives include developing and maintaining a network of diverse employers, identifying and preparing qualified candidates for an employment search and placing those candidates in sustainable positions. The GPUL Employment Assistance Program works to provide job seekers the necessary tools in order to become gainfully employed.

This program provided many students the opportunity to gain real world work force experience that can assist them in being successful in future jobs. This is a very important program for the community as it provides many youth with opportunities that are not typically available to them. Participants in this program have been introduced to “soft skills” such as resume writing, dressing for success, office communication techniques, emotional intelligence, workplace survival and interviewing skills. Youth have also attended classroom training then later was moved into worksites to put into practice the skills that were learned in the classrooms in a professional worksite setting. The Greater Phoenix Urban League answered the call of many students and parents who have been looking for a program such as this.

In addition to learning workforce skills, all students participated in a variety of professional development sessions and sat in on motivational speakers. The motivational speakers during the workshops covered core competencies and skills that youth worker need, vision board, career pathway to programming and coding, financial stability, teen dating abuse root cause and solution, professional etiquette, emotional intelligence, etc. For more information on this event please call (602) 254-5611.