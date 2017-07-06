Gregory’s Fresh Market, a non-profit charity that promotes healthy eating options, partnered with Care1st Health Plan Arizona, a WellCare Company, to host the “Veggies for Veterans” event, which aimed to provide 500 bags of fresh produce to area veterans on Friday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care located at 650 East Indian School Road. “Veggies for Veterans” is made possible through a collaboration between Gregory’s Fresh Market and the Phoenix VA HUD/VASH program. Care1st Health Plan Arizona, a WellCare Company, which offers an AHCCCS (Medicaid) plan and Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan in Maricopa and Pima Counties, sponsored the event due to their dedication to promoting healthy eating and wellness not only for their members, but for the community as a whole.

“We are committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Scott Cummings, State President of Care1st Health Plan Arizona, a WellCare Company. “Through ‘Veggies for Vets’ we can provide fresh produce directly to veterans, who often experience barriers to care, in an effort to improve overall health and wellness.”

Quality produce was also donated by Peddler’s Son & Provisions. Since hypertension, diabetes and access to fresh produce are major issues for many veterans, it’s important to connect them to fresh fruits and vegetables to promote good health. Nearly one in four veterans has diabetes. Veteran’s Administration patients also tend to be older, have lower incomes and limited access to fresh produce and other healthy eating options. The “Veggies for Vets” event conveniently took the mobile farmers market concept to veterans, offering them each $10 in fresh produce at no cost. A dietician was also on-site at the event to offer veterans cooking tips and suggestions for how to use fresh produce to create healthy meals. The “Veggies for Vets” event was successful thanks to the many volunteers who donated their time.

Gregory’s Fresh Market (GFM) was founded in 2010 to improve nutrition and healthy eating options for senior citizens living in the Greater Phoenix area. GFM serves the Phoenix seniors market in two distinct ways. First, it is one of only a handful of companies that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly to senior residential complexes. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit outreach organization, GFM also provides on-site farmers markets and programs in health, nutrition and fitness to thousands of seniors living in more than 40 Valley facilities in the Greater Phoenix area