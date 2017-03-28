Since 1971, the Arizona Informant has provided an important voice for the Black community throughout the state. The family owned and operated newspaper continues to capture the attention of the Black community and others. Published every Wednesday, the Arizona Informant Newspaper is the only African-American owned weekly newspaper in the state.

It all started when two brothers “Cloves C. Campbell, Sr., and Dr. Charles R. Campbell realized there was something missing in Arizona. The Black community was missing out on valuable information that other news publications neglected to report. Seeing the lack of information getting to the Black community, the Campbell brothers decided it was time for action. So they created a voice for their community and remained aware of what was going on in that community. Having founded the Arizona Informant Newspaper neither left their community behind.

As Arizona’s first Black state senator, Cloves Campbell Sr. became one of the most notable Americans in the state’s history. During 10 years in the Legislature, he fought for civil rights and stood up for his community. Dr. Charles Campbell, a longtime educator, earned his master’s degree in public administration and his doctorate in higher education administration with emphasis on public and environmental health.

Both brothers are now deceased, but their vision and their hard work has built a legacy for generations to come. For nearly 40 years, the newspaper has been a staple in the community and has provided news that interests all age groups.

A member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the Arizona Informant subscribes to the Black Press Credo: Hating no person, fearing no person, the Black Press strives to help every person in the firm belief that all are hurt as long as anyone is held back.

The Arizona Informant is poised to continue its mission to record Black history every week as the current staff works to keep the legacy alive and to push the community it serves into the spotlight.

Our Readers

The majority of the Arizona Informant Newspaper readers are professional; 48% are high school students, college students, and trades people with ages ranging from 15 years of ages to 40 years of age.

60% of Arizona Informant readers do not read the major newspapers in Arizona.

The Arizona Informant Newspaper currently has 19,500 paid subscribers.

The number of readers are 110,000 and growing.

Distribution

The Arizona Informant Newspaper is distributed at selected Circle K stores, community colleges, state universities, as well distributed in high schools. In addition to being placed as various businesses, the newspaper is found throughout city, county and state departments.