Story and photos

By Jacqueline Darby

The senior pastor and his wife of House of Prayer COGIC recently celebrated their 14th pastoral anniversary. The theme of the occasion, “A Night in Paris,” was reflected in the lovely banquet presented for the honorees. Senior Pastor Sebon White, Jr. and wife Velma have long dreamed of traveling to Paris.

This event was a family affair, the parents honored by their loving children who led the program. Daughter Vickie White, a professional chef, prepared and served an amazing five-star French cuisine dinner. Son, Sebon White, III served as master of ceremony. Each of their children thanked their parents for being strong role models, and for providing valuable wisdom and Christian leadership over the years.

The banquet included many of their friends, community pastors, family, and other well-wishers. The program began with a song by the children’s choir. Brother John King also blessed with a stirring interpretive dance performance, followed by featured guest soloist Sister Kerry Vaughn, who brought down the house with her moving performance of a gospel medley.

After the banquet, many rose to offer expressions of gratitude including long-time friends Bishop Darrell Wells and First Lady Deborah Wells, who counts Velma White as a substitute mother. Also speaking were Pastor Cleaver and his wife and Senior Pastor Grissum who gave thanks for the honorees’ leadership. Pastor Fred Wilson stated, “Now you can see the fruit of your labor,” followed by Apostle Linda Wilson who stated, “… this is a place of miracles.”

Senior Pastor White warmly praised his five children and his beloved wife of 48 years for her unwavering support and love over the years. House of Prayer COGIC has grown yearly under the leadership of the couple. First Lady Velma White is also a minister and preacher, as well as founder 16 years ago of Hurting to Heal ministry.

House of Prayer COGIC is at 1402 South 11th Avenue in Phoenix. 602-258-3274