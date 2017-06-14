Edited by AZI Staff

The International Jazz Day Arizona Foundation, in collaboration with Al Heggs, owner of Superstition Springs Chrysler, recently concluded its 6th Annual Jazz Day Arizona Festival celebrations. The highlight was “Jazz at Lunch Time” held at the state capitol in Phoenix attended by more than 150 members of the state Senate, House representatives, and their staff. Also around the state, “Doc” Jones produced similar festivals in Mesa, Phoenix, and Alamos, Sonora Mexico to celebrate International Jazz Day.

Global Jazz Day celebrations during the month of April are designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific And Cultural

Organization (UNESCO) to celebrate and preserve jazz, the icons, the culture, and the role it plays in uniting people around the world.

Local International Jazz Day celebrations were endorsed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and mayors throughout the state including Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild; Greg Stanton, Phoenix; Jim Lane, Scottsdale; Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans; and Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe.

Katherine McKinney, International Jazz Day Arizona host committee director described Arizona Jazz Day as, “A beautiful and united experience. Jazz has brought the community to our state capitol.”

A second festival was at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, co-sponsored by the Mesa Arts Center under the direction of Randall Vogel. This event was marked by its classic appeal and featured artists such as B3 great Tony Monaco, Scott and Ginger Whitman, and the Dowell Davis Trio featuring Jesse McGuire. International Jazz Day Arizona Festival also partnered this year with Downtown Phoenix Association and the Phoenix Market Cafe to host the Urban Wine And Jazz Walk. The ‘Wine and Jazz Walk’ attracted 2,000 people from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The headline performer of the night, Chicago’s own, Max V, serenaded the crowd with his sultry guitar style and sounds. Hundreds of Phoenix patrons experienced a beautiful time under the stars with live jazz and wine.

International Jazz Day Arizona Foundation’s producer, William “Doc” Jones, has envisioned the fruition of this day for many years. Jones has worked diligently on the development of his works and also with the development of young artists. His program, “Next Student Academy,” has provided 100’s of instruments for school-age children unable to purchase instruments of their own. Doc Jones also manages a successful multi-media company with publications in three states and two countries, 504 Mag, 602mag and 215 Jazz. Alamos Mexico, and 021 South Africa magazine which offers fans historical captures and updates of the national and international jazz markets. He has been praised for his efforts by many greats in the jazz community.

Herbie Hancock said, “Doc Jones over the past five years has covered a tremendous amount of ground. He has done a great job in producing concerts and festivals all over the world including Japan, Australia, Kansas City, with the largest festival being held in Phoenix, Arizona and now in Alamos and Puerto Penasco Mexico.”

To quote the legendary George Benson, “What Doc Jones has done in the last five years with this festival gets the respect of the entire jazz community.”

Visit www.JazzDayAZ.Com where information regarding upcoming events calendar, publication and advertising opportunities, social club membership and VIP benefits can be found.