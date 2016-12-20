Editorial & Opinion

Judge Santa Holds Court With Youngsters

 

ustice of the Peace Cody Williams dressed as the jolly old elf to host 20 4th graders from Mrs. Lopez's class at Cesar Chavez Elementary.

Story Edited by AZI Staff Santa donned his judicial robe this last week to give school kids a civics lesson. Justice of the Peace Cody Williams dressed as the jolly old elf to host twenty 4th graders from Mrs. Lopez’s class at Cesar Chavez Elementary in Phoenix. The kids took a tour of the Downtown Justice Center- including a courtroom, judge’s chambers, and the clerk floor where thousands of cases are processed every year. In the courtroom, Judge Williams- of the South Mountain Justice Court- gave the students an overview of the types of cases handled, a description of the jobs it takes to run a courtroom, and encouragement to study hard in school in order to become productive members of society. Students asked Judge Williams a number of excellent questions about the legal system, and learned the rewards of compliance with our laws and the consequences for those who violate them. Finally, Judge Williams handed out holiday stockings full of goodies donated by court staff.  

