By Jessie Vanderson

tucson – You just did not want to believe your lying eyes.

The shot was so astonishing that you would have though that big-foot had just walked across center court at Aztecs Gyms wearing Sean John casuals, milk-white high top Nikes, and eating a bag of popcorn just purchased at the concession stand located in the northwest breeze way.

That was just the situation though Wednesday evening at Aztecs Gym on Pima Community Colleges West Campus. With a thrilling, hard-fought Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) women’s basketball game tied at 81 all between the host Pima College Aztecs and the visiting Mesa Thunderbirds, and with less than one second left in regulation, Mesa forward Allies Fuller, who was being covered like a blanket by Pima guard Sydni Stallworth 30 feet from the basket, hurled a right-handed ‘Hail Mary’ 3-point shot toward the south goal that went straight through the hoop as the horn sounded.

Absolute delirium erupted as Mesa players went crazy with joy, Pima players stood shocked in uncertainty, and the 400 or so fans that filled the stands sat in disbelief. After a brief discussion between them in front the scorer’s table, the three game officials signed that that the shoot was good.

“I had three options on that play,” said Fuller, a 6’3 sophomore reserve from Buckeye High who scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. “I could have tried to drilled to the basket, try a back door pass or shoot the ball. I have never been in a situation like that before.”

Fuller and Stallworth were the most unlikely two players to be involved in a play like that. Stallworth stands all of 5’5″ and that’s with her wearing two pair of socks. Fuller is a big 6’3″ with limited mobility and ball-handling skills.

“We had our big players cover their shooters, and I ended up on her (Fuller),” said Stallworth, who paced Pima with 22 points. “There wasn’t a whole lot that I could do. She is 6’3 and I am 5-5.”

The dramatic win broke a five game losing steak to the Aztecs for Mesa, but most important, put them in the driver’s seat for winning the ACCAC Division II championship and hosting he NJCAA Div. II region championship tournament in early March, a must win stepping-stone to the NJCAA Div. II national championship tournament that month in Harrison, Ark.

Mesa (11-5, 7-3) won the NJCAA national championship in 2014, but has not been back to the ‘big dance’ since then. Pima (13-4, 7-3) finished third at that tournament last year, and was considered the odds on favorite to make a return trip to that tournament this year. Pima which opened the season back in November as the No. 1 ranked Div. II squad in the country, entered the game as the No. 2 ranked ball club in NJCAA Div. II. The Aztecs will play at Mesa on Saturday (Feb. 25). Tip off will be at 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s game was just another clawing and biting catfight between the two the schools, who have won 10 of the last 11 NJCAA Region I-Division II championships tournaments.

Mesa set the tone early by taking an 8-2 lead. Pima rallied and finished the first quarter leading 23-20. The teams capped the second quarter tied at 40. Pima built a five point lead in the third quarter to finish the stanza hanging on to a 62-57 advantage. Mesa appeared to get a second wind in the fourth quarter, and looked as if they had bagged the game when they went ahead 80-76 with 19 seconds left in regulation. A 3-point shoot from Stallworth cut that led to 80-79, but then a Tori Lloyd free throw out of a one and one situation increased Mesa’s lead to 81-79 with only 10 seconds to play.

Mesa’s Sham Troupe, as happens so often in pressure-packed situations, committed a complete brain-fart. The sophomore guard out of Mesa Dobson (same school that produced Lloyd) aggressively challenged Pima’s Bree Cates as the sophomore, who finished with 17 points, attempted a 3-point shot six second later. Troup badly fouled Cates, who then connected on two of three free throw attempts to even the contest at 81 all, setting up Fuller’s miracle shot. Mesa inbounded the ball at half court after a called time out with 4.6 second showing on the scoreboard clock. In the confusion of the following play, the ball ended up in the hands of Fuller, a player who is rarely effective beyond three feet from the basket. At least until then anyway. She got her ball hand clear of Stallworth’s flailing defense long enough to heave in the game-winning shot at the buzzer.

“It is tough to lose like that,” said Erin Peterson, a sophomore guard for Pima who scored 16 points and pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds. “We did everything that we could on that play, but we should not have been in that situation.”

Both squads had big-time efforts. Troup scored nine points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for Mesa. Quynne Huggins scored 19 and Lloyd a game-high 24 points for the Thunderbirds. Lloyd hit 7of her 8 free throw attempts.

“I came out ready to play,” said Lloyd. “Absolutely this was a big-game for us.”

Pima had eight players score six or more points. Guard Denesia Smith and center Moana Hala’ufia, guard Izzy Spruit scored six each while guard Christine Ortega scored eight for Pima.