Do You Know the LGBT Origins of Your Favorite Slang? Shangela spills the tea.

'Get Out' Star Welcomes First Child The actor and his girlfriend are proud new parents.

You Won't Believe What Bill Cosby's Next Alleged Job Will Be This is beyond ironic.

Gilbert Arenas Jokes About Juvenile Being Locked Up The athlete has no chill.

Cedric Yarbrough Rips Into Mariah Carey The comic put her on blast.