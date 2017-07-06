Mississippi Journey Attracts A Diverse Audience on Race Dialogue
Conversation is a key to understanding. Recently three individuals
invited the public for a dialogue on race relations, understanding and
community building.
The conversation centered on the life experiences each had in the
Magnolia state of Mississippi. “Mississippi Journey: Three Life
Experiences,” was held June 14 at First Congregational United Church
of Christ in Phoenix. The introspective program featured three
Arizonans connected to one state, from very different cultural and
ethnic backgrounds, Rev. James Pennington – senior pastor at First
Congregational United Church of Christ, Lisa Chow – artistic director
of Desert Dance Theatre and president of the Arizona Dance Coalition,
and Floyd Alvin Galloway – Owner of AGE2 Management Services, host of
the Alvin Galloway Show and Arizona Informant Contributor.
Mississippi is a state of many paradoxes, conflicts and puzzles, but
also through its struggles molded people of strength and character.
Rev. Pennington, Chow and Galloway, talked about their vastly
different life experiences surrounding their upbringing in Mississippi
including: ethnic culture, religion, socio-economics, philosophies and
politics and other influences that shaped their lives to become who
they are today.
Rev. James B. Pennington, who is gay, was born and raised in
Booneville, MS into a racist John Birch Society family. He moved with
family to the South Side of Chicago when he was 11 years old. He grew
up as a “Mississippi Sissy” which was challenging and helped him to be
more resilient and confident of where his life’s journey has taken
him. His family, looked him upon as an outcast not only because of his
sexual orientation, but mostly because he refused to follow in the
family’s racist overtones. Connected to the downtown Phoenix community
focused on his social justice work in immigration and marriage
equality.
Lisa R. Chow was born and raised in Greenville, MS by Chinese
immigrant grocery store/restaurant owners. She grew up living three
different lives, 1) with traditional Chinese values, 2) in public and
private school that was predominately Caucasian, then 3) worked in the
family business that was in a predominately African American
neighborhood. Having a number of Black friends she was looked upon as
somewhat of an outcast in her family, because of her associations as
was Rev. Pennington.
Floyd Alvin Galloway, originally from Rockford, Il, would migrate
annually to his parents’ native Mississippi home. He spent numerous
summer months in the sweltering heat of discrimination and America’s
racial class system. The racial and political climate was as thick as
the humidity in the Mississippi Delta area during the 60’s civil
rights movement. He noted the challenges of coming from a free and
open society in his hometown and going south to a closed segregated
community had its consequences some of which could have been deadly
looking at Mississippi’s racist murderous history.
The evening also shed more light on a Chinese American community in
the Mississippi Delta through Washington D.C. filmmaker and special
guest, Samantha Cheng – executive producer of Heritage Series, and her
documentary Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese. The film
shows how Chinese families built an enduring kinship and friendship
through small town markets and grocery stores in the segregated South.
Some of Chow’s family members were featured in the film. Rev.
Pennington and Galloway were like most people, were unaware of the
Chinese-American community in the delta region of the state until they
met Chow.
This project was made possible by a grant from Arizona Humanities with
assistance from a number of sponsors. “We were extremely pleased with
the turnout and participation of the audience,” said Galloway. “We had
110 people sign up and over 160 people showed up. We could have went
on for a while with the lively question and answer period.”
“We hope people realize we are all human, we are all part of the
community and we should all feel welcomed as community members and
contributors,” expressed Galloway. They are looking to sponsor more
programs in the future to highlight diversity and community