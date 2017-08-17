By D.L. White

The once peaceful, racially diverse and progressive town of Charlottesville, North Carolina, a community of 50,000 has now joined the ranks of cities in which domestic terrorism has become the calling card to introduce the town to the overall nation.

In the aftermath of yet another malicious, hate inspired act, this time hundreds of torch carrying members of “Unite the Right” a white supremacy group inspired by the election of Donald J Trump, under the coded false assumption of Making America Great Again, descended on this peaceful community to protest the removal of a Civil War statue of a Confederate general.

Many believe the group actually was showing force to recruit in the area as they did earlier this summer in Houston, Texas.

Staging initially on Friday night, the mass mob marched through the streets of Charlottesville carrying tiki torches, and rallied outside a Black church where a prayer service was being held.

“We are a community of diverse individuals who live, work, pray and often recreate together,” noted Dr. Bellamy, the 30 year old African American vice-mayor of Charlottesville.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe along with members of the Virginia Common Wealth (elected officials), vehemently denounced the actions and declared Virginia does not want or support the KKK, Neo-Nazism, White Supremacist or any other hate group.

The Virginia Governor spoke the words President Trump did not initially use.

However, on Monday, after urging from many in the GOP as well as many individuals across the country, the uttered the words he failed to say during the heart of the heated incident.

Many across the nation were disappointed when the president used language that branded the actions on Saturday as being dually instigated.

Despite being in recession, several members of Congress joined the conversation by denouncing the acts and labeling the incident a Hate Crime of domestic terrorism.

Florida Senator Mark Rubio, one of the first to speak out on the disgraceful actions more reminiscent of the pre Civil Rights era, than one would imagine in 21st century America.

“There is no place in our country for such actions. Hate groups such as the KKK, Neo-Nazis, and White Supremacist, have no place in America. We are a better nation when we respect each other and work together to solve our differences whenever or whatever they may be.

“Those responsible for the hateful, vicious and malicious actions in Charlottesville this weekend and or in any other city, town in the future should be brought to justice.”

Former Exalted Ruler of the KKK David Duke, sent a message to the president via the news media. Said Duke, “Remember who got you elected. We are committed to taking our country back. Whites have been living in the shadows too long.”

Trump, who is on a17 day vacation at yet another of his golf resorts did not tweet on Sunday, causing many to think new White House Chief of Staff General Kelly was successful in having the 45th president lay his phone down?

Not so, Trump was back on Twitter condemning former CEO Kenneth Frazier of the Merck an American Manufacturing Company for resigning his post secondarily to the incidents in Virginia and Trumps failure to denounce the Klan and White Supremacist.

Said Frazier, “We have a moral obligation to stand up to wrong and wrongful acts in this country.”

Trump attacked Frazier in the standard derogatory form that he used on his GOP opponents in the run up to the election and in attacking Hispanics and Muslims.

The entire country was taken back by the racial hatred and incendiary acts in Charlottesville, the question many are asking today, when will the real GOP stand up, denounce Trump, and begin to mend America.

Said Southern Arizona civil rights advocate Betty Liggins, “I was in Cicero, Illinois when Dr. King came. The anger and hatred espoused by the people then was very similar to what this generation saw in Virginia. It was close, not there yet. If we as a nation do not come together and denounce this new age hate, we just might have another civil war. Basically that was what the south was saying then? It’s just a new day but the issues are the same. We as a nation can do better. We are better than this,” concluded Liggins.