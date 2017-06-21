By D.L. White

Phi Iota, the Phoenix Graduate Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., was recently represented by several members of the local chapter during the 72nd Twelfth District Meeting in Portland, OR.

The local chapter was acknowledged, and received high acclaim for its steadfast community service projects in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Chapter was also recognized for having achieved the largest net growth for the fiscal year ending in 2016. The chapter grew from 45 financial members to 78.

Andrew Davis, Basileus (President) of the Phoenix graduate chapter lead the local delegation and expressed the sentiment of the chapter, Said Davis, “Recognition is always appreciated, and we are committed to making a positive difference in our community. We have a remarkable group of men dedicated to that cause.”

The Twelfth District, regarded as the “Mighty 12th,” because it is the largest contiguous landmass of any District in the Fraternity, encompasses approximately 1.6 million square miles including the states of Arizona, Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, and Washington, a diverse region with many challenges and opportunities that the men of Omega in the 12th have embraced.

Another highlight of the 72nd Annual District meeting was Phi Iota’s nominee (Alvin Heggs) being selected as Twelfth District’s Citizen of the Year, which now allows the local business icons name to be submitted to the Fraternity’s International office for consideration as the National/International Citizen of the Year when the fraternity convenes for its national meeting (Conclave) this summer.

The Citizen of the Year Award is presented to an individual for their exceptional contributions and selfless acts to humanity in their respective communities. Each District submits a nominee and those names are then considered for the National honor.

Heggs is the Owner and General Manger of Superstition Springs Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Mesa, AZ; he has leveraged his position to help many worthy causes in the Valley and throughout the state, sharing his time, energy and financial resources in support of noteworthy community programs that benefit youth make a positive difference in lives.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is an international fraternal organization with graduate and undergraduate chapters across the country and around the world. Headquartered in Decatur, Georgia, Omega Psi Phi has the distinction of being the first Black Greek letter fraternity to be founded on a predominately Black college campus (Howard University) in Washington, DC on November 17, 1911.