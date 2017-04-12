Editorial & Opinion

Red Tie Red Dress Affair To Address Domestic Violence

By AZI Staff Writer

 

B.M.W. Entertainment is helping victims of domestic violence as they partner up with Beyond the Hurt for the Red Tie and Red Dress Affair. The upscale affair will be held on April 22 at The Parsons Center for Health and Wellness, at 1101 N Central Ave, Phoenix, 85004 at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by HB, the founder of Homebase Poetry and radio and television personality Real Talk Louanna.

The U.S. Justice Department estimates that every nine seconds someone somewhere in the U.S. will become a victim of domestic violence. The five survivors who will be speaking include Debbie Gentry, Deva Taylor, Prejon Henderson, Missie Smith and Therosia Reynolds.

Following the inspiring stories of triumph over the tragedy of domestic violence there will be a fashion show competition. The show will consist of seven local designers, who will be competing for a $1000 cash prize.  The competition will be judged by celebrities from the Valley.

Rod Smith, CEO of B.M.W. Entertainment, knows the negative effects of how domestic violence impacts not only the adults that are involved but the children that witness the actions taken place.

“Growing up I watched my parents destroy their marriage from the inside out, using my brother and myself as pawns to hurt one another. After their divorce, I was left to pick up the pieces and find my own way in the world,” says Smith.

As the oldest Smith took his job as a big brother very seriously, “It was my job to shield my brother from what was really going on. I always made sure he was not around when the cops came to arrest one of my parents, or both, for the violence that was taken place between the two of them.”

Smith was able to break the cycle by refusing to let his childhood dictate his future and decided that he was going to be the greatest dad ever with his own family. Be the change and party with a purpose while supporting a cause that will help put a stop to domestic violence.

For more information go to http://www.bmwpromotions.com

 

© The Arizona Informant 2017
