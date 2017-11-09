By Louanna Faine

The fourth annual Arizona Hip Hop Festival will take place in and around Comerica Theater in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, November 11. Comerica Theater doors open at 10 am.

This year over 250 local artists are slated to perform on eight stages. There will be a unique duo performance with Isaiah and Trap perfuming their hit “Oxygen to Fly.” The Beat-Locker’s own Pokafase, Pioneer “Iroc” Daniels and his son Marquel Deljuan, Ali Tomineek recently at the Bet Hip Hop Awards, and Mega Ran are also set to take the stage.

Respect The Underground has worked to make hip hop and this festival recognized in Arizona. Last year Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton declared the day of the festival as “Hip Hop Day” stating, “I am a fan of the art form and I love hip hop music myself. I love the way that these artists put their ideas to sound and do it in such a beautiful way.”

Hip Hop Day has inspired artists to come together as a one to celebrate the culture of Arizona hip hop’s music scene. As the community continues to grow every year, more and more artists are dedicated to participating in the festival by showcasing their craft.

“The Growth of the festival is surreal, it’s truly remarkable. I couldn’t do it without the support of the people including my staff, the artist along with the sponsors, said Samuel.

Partnerships are important in order to make this festival successful, this year Ikon Radio (Online), Support District Radio ( online) and KNRJ 101.1 FM have all came together for one purpose in mind which is highlighting the local talent in the Arizona Hip Hop community.

The Beatlocker Show is proud to support and participate in this momentous occasion,” said Founder of The B eatlocker Show, Alafia Long “ Pokafase”. The Beatlocker Show is one of the first to shed light on the state’s collective hip-hop scene, by giving a multitude of artists a platform to get their music played over the FM airwaves. The Beatlocker Team, consisting of Pokafase, “The World Famous DJ Marvel” and “Real Talk Louanna” will have their own stage where they will be featuring some of their favorite artist that can be heard on Sunday on KNRJ 101.1 FM. Local artists will have an opportunity to submit music for airplay consideration and talk with representatives of the FM station

Organizers say the festival will be a day full of fun for all ages with over 100 vendors, food trucks, art, and classic cars –and of course- a lot of hip-hop. For information and tickets go online http://www.azhiphopfestival.com