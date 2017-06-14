By Jessie Vanderson

Several standout athletes from southern Arizona hustled their way into the spotlight at the recent Arizona high school track and field state championships at John D. Riggs Stadium on the campus of Mesa Community College.

Sahuarita Walden Grove’s Jala Pinckney, who won the Div. III state title in the 100-meter high hurdles a year ago despite competing in track and field for the first time, strolled through the team gate at Riggs Stadium for two days of action at the Div. III state championship meet as arguably the most talent athlete in the state’s small school ranks.

The Red Wolves’ senior more than proved herself worthy of that description.

Pinckney won the Div. III title in the 100 hurdles on the second day of competition with a clocking of 15.2 second under windy conditions. The day before, the Red Wolves’ talent dominated the preliminary heats with a fine time 14.7. She dashed to second-place in the 300-meter hurdles (46.3) behind winner Kelsey Schultz of Fountain Hills High (45.6). Pinckney picked up a second gold medal at the competition when she teamed, as the blistering third-leg, on a Red Wolves’ unit that also included Olivia Ceballos, Naudia Dawson and anchor Sakovia Thompson that joined to win the state championship in the 4×100 relay (49.1). Pinckney also dashed to third-place (13.2) in the 100-meters, a race where Dawson (12.95) was the upset winner in over two-time defending Div. III 100 state champ Hannah ‘Flash’ Flodin of Lakeside Blue Ridge (12.97)

Tucson High’s Neysia Howard, Tucson Sahuaro’s Brielle Sterns and Rio Rico High’s Allie ‘The Great’ Schadler were also workhorses for their teams.

The diminutive Howard, the junior daughter of Tucson High’s highly regarded sprint coach Tambotka Howard, had the meet of her young career during two days of action at the Division I state championship meet.

She raced to second-place finishes in the 100 (12.5) and the 200-meters (27.4), an anchored a Badger unit of Dejanae Wilmore, Onome Ugbisien and Ana Lopez to second-place in the 4×100 relay (48.1). That silver medal finish was the best finish

for a SoZona unit in the girls’ 4×100 at the Div. I state meet in several years.

Howard improved her reputation as one of the best girls’ long jumpers around with her performance at the state championships.

The Badger standout, who has dominated the event in southern Arizona for the last two-years, exploded off the board for a personal and school record mark of 19 feet, 4.25 inches to take second-place in the long jump behind Chandler High’s sensational junior jumper, Jai Gruenwald. The Wolves’ standout, the two time defending Div. I state champ in the event, won the long jump with a mark of 19-7.75.

“A lot of those girls were jumping really far, but a lot of that goes to the wind,” said Howard. “The wind was really high today.”

Look for Howard and Gruenwald to challenge the 20-foot barrier next spring.

Howard’s position as the top girls’ short sprinter in SoZona will be severely challenged next spring by Sierra Vista Buena’s emerging star sprinter Lauren Miller.

The Colts’ junior had a breakout season this spring.

She started the year off by knocking off Flodin, and Goodyear Millennium’s fine sprinter Zion Green in the 200 meters at the Saunders-Montague Classic early in March at Queen Creek High School. Miller kept up that momentum all the way through the Div. II state championship meet, where she raced to third-place in the 100 (12.6) and 200 (26.5). Miller ran 12.2 in the 100 and 24.9 in the 200 prelims. She also teamed as the third leg on a Colts’ unit that included Claire Donner, Kiara Russell and Jahdai Jones that raced to second (48.5) in the 4×100 final.

Sterns and Schadler will be doing their ‘thang’ in track and field next spring at the NCAA Division I level.

In a personal record leap on the first day of the Div. II meet, Sterns catapulted out into the sand 19-0.75 to take second in the long jump. She was the 2015 Div. II state long state champ (18-2).The talented Cougar also helped Sahuaro score some points in a relay race this spring. She teamed with Annabella Spencer, Kaylen Fox and Hope McDuffie on a Sahuaro squad that joined to place fourth (4:04.6) in the 4×400 relay.

“I thought that my final high school meet was good. I am proud of myself,” said Sterns. “I am leaving high school happy, and I am ready to go to college.”

Dawson’s victory in the 100, and her close second-place finish in the 200-meters (26.9), were the surprise performances for the girls’ from SoZona. Dawson, who had never compete in high school track and field until this spring, was recruited off of the basketball team at Walden Grove. She was fast right out of the box, and entered the state meet with a clocking of 12.1 in the 100, a full second faster than Flodin’s best time this spring in the 100 of 12.2.

“I just never did track,” said Dawson. “Basketball really helped. I did basketball all four years, and all the girls said, ‘do track.’ It has really been fun.’ ”

In other top performances for girls from southern Arizona: Div. I-Marana High’s Mele Hala’ufia won the triple jump (37-4.25), Tucson Flowing Wells’ senior Katherine Daily the pole vault (11-6), Marana High’s Janae Wengert took third in the DI&DII javelin throw (104-5); Div. III- Rio Rico High’s Samantha ‘Sam’ Schadler won the 800 (2:22.6) and the 3200-meters (11:16.8), Salpointe’s Ana Alvarez-Tostado took second in the 1600 (5:22.2), Empire’s Candito took third (27.6) in the 200, aTucson Salpointe Catholic quartet of Alvarez-Tostado, Claire Conger, Zoey Delgado and Jacque Dinauer joined to took second in the 4×800 relay (9:56.9).

Div. IV- Pusch Ridge’s Kacy Haynes won the 100 (13.1) and the 200 (27.5), Pusch Ridge’s Sara Sawyer won the long jump (17-7), Thatcher High’s Becka Nicholas won the 300-hurdles (47.8),

Thatcher High’s Kloee Mattice took second (4-10) in the Div. IV high jump while Pusch Ridge’s Bryanne Olson took third on jumps (4-10) in that contest, Bisbee High’s Luciana Chavez took second (33-11.25) in the shot put, a Pusch Ridge unit of Sawyer, Kacy Haynes, Angie Addleman and Cherish Gotcher teamed to win the 4×100 relay (50.6), a Thatcher High unit of Nicholas, Jerzie Hatch, Taya Baldwin, and Sarah Green teamed to take third in the 4×400 relay (4:21.0).