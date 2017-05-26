By AZI Staff

Sunday afternoon, The Beatlocker Show hosted by Pokafase, The World Famous DJ Marvel, and Real Talk Louanna celebrated their fifth anniversary of playing Arizona hip-hop over the FM airwaves on KNRJ 101.1 the Beat with a pool party at Aqua Lounge. More than 200 people were in attendance to come out and support the local music scene.

The day began with their Sunday morning show at 7:00 on 101.1 the Beat with special guests Ali Tomineek, DayoG. Stakes and Maria Luna, the co-founder and CEO of the Bravo Tip or Pay , were live in studio to speak about their current projects and what the Beatlocker show mean to them as artists and professionals.

“The BeatLocker shouldn’t be considered anything less than a foundational part of Arizona music,” said rapper Lord Kash. “There is not another show here in Arizona that only supports and provides exposure to Arizona’s hip-hop and r&b artists. They put their feet on the ground and sponsor events for the same artists to perform. An example of this is with their the amazing five-year anniversary pool party they just had, all in the name of giving this city shine.”

The party continued at the BLK Live Aqua Lounge with live performances by Beat-locker artists Yog Westwood, Hannibal Leq, Rum Nitty, Ali Tomineek, Dayo G, and others.

“The BeatLocker show means a lot to me, especially as an independent artist. They gave me a platform to share my art with a new audience, while always supporting my vision. I had the opportunity to attend their five-year anniversary pool party and perform. It was dope to see how much they’ve grown from the beginning. Thank you again to the BeatLocker for all the love they show me!” says Ali Tomineek.

According to the Beat Promotions Director, Matt “Mattlocks” Kirkpartrick, “It was cool to have the Arizona music community come out and support each other for the Beatlocker five-year pool party.

“There are not many shows on Terrestrial radio that just play and support their music community so it was a testament to Poke, Louanna and Marvels hard work and dedication.”

AZ the Beat Assistant Program Director and Morning Show Host Nina Cruz stated: “It was great to see a lot of AZ hip hop artists come together for an incredible event and supporting AZ Radio and The Beatlocker.”

The whole team was thrilled by the response of the pool party especially the creator and host Alafia “Pokafase” Long, who said,

“The Beatlocker 5th Anniversary Pool Party was a shining example of a change in culture gradually being brought to fruition; from the “classic crabs in a barrel” mindset to a more inclusive, cohesive and respectful urban scene. The incredible outpouring of love from artists, fans, promoters, radio personalities and producers alike, serves as a crystal clear reminder of why we continue onward and upward with The Beatlocker Show. I couldn’t be any more proud.”

The 5th year anniversary was the kick off to an all-new summer pool series that will bring a new meaning to “Sunday Fun day.” The Beatlocker Show is partnering up with Know Love Entertainment this summer to bring the only all hip hop pool party in Scottsdale on Sunday that will feature national and local artist.

“We are on the verge of changing the norm on Sunday’s with our Sunday pool series,” said Co-Owner of Know Love Entertainment Willie Davis Jr.

For more information on the pool parties go to https://www.facebook.com/thebeatlockershow