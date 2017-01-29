By AZI Staff Writer

Phoenix – Get ready to “Boot up” and round up your friends and family for the Arizona Black Rodeo, February 25. The Arizona Informant in association with Black Rodeo USA and the Arizona Black Rodeo Association will hosts its 6th annual rodeo at Rawhide at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

The Arizona Black Rodeo promotes an appreciation for our cultural heritage by providing an educational experience about the role African Americans played in shaping the history of the West. The annual rodeo is a gathering place where all ages are entertained and event coordinators hope to fill the entire arena again this year.

The will be rodeo shows at 1:00 and 7 p.m. and both will feature a special tribute the Buffalo Soldiers and the contributions of Black cowboys. Bleacher seating is available to all spectators, so bring your blanket or seat cushion and enjoy the show.

Gates open at 11:30. Beat the crowd and arrive early to enjoy Rawhide Western Town offering Arizona’s largest western themed attractions. There will also be a country & western vendor’s bazaar and food vendors. Rawhide is a great location for the rodeo and offers quality family entertainment which includes dining, shopping and true flavor of the West.

Come and experience the thrill as you witness the skill and speed of African American cowboys and cowgirls competing in six events, including calf roping, ladies’ barrel racing, steer un-decorating, bull riding and steer wrestling. These events will feature contestants competing for thousands of dollars in prize money.

“This is a fantastic event for kids,” says Lanette Campbell, rodeo coordinator. “Not only do they get to see big animals like horses and bulls, they’ll have the chance to get up close and personal with some of our little farm animals as they enter the arena for the calf scramble run to show off their speed as they race to pull the ribbon from a calf. Our rodeo gets bigger every year,” says Campbell, “this year we have contestants traveling from as far away as Arkansas.”

Another exciting rodeo event for kids is mutton bustin’ which is similar to the world of bull riding and provides an excitement of riding. This event is only for small children between the ages of 4 and 7 weighing less than 60 lbs. Children are placed on the top of a sheep. The child who is be able to stay on the top of the sheep for the longest time will be declared as the winner of the event. The winner will receive a medal along with a small prize. Like in baseball or football, the parents must sign a waiver/release of indemnity and liability agreement. Safety measures are also adopted for the protection of sheep from injuries.

The Arizona Black Rodeo proud sponsors are the Arizona Informant, Wells Fargo, Boot Barn, Arizona Lottery, Hensley, Stetson, Wrangler and Purina.

Advance tickets on sale now at azblackrodeo.com or visit select valley locations listed on the website. Rawhide Rodeo Arena is located at 5700 W North Loop Road in Chandler.

For more information, call 623-282-1555 or visit www.azblackrodeo.com