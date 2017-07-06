By Rodney Grimes

The Over the Hill Gang (OTHG) is proud to announce the finalist in our 2016 / 2017 Scholarship Program. The student recipients and their area of study are as follows.. Sonjia Gonzales, continuing work on a degree in Computer Science at Arizona State University, Deonte Simpson continuing work on a degree in Rhetoric at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Jerrae Butler continuing work on a degree in Nursing at Gateway Community College.

The OTHG is extremely proud of these young students, not just because of their academic achievements, but equally because of the way they have maintained a keen focus on their educational goals in spite of the substantial financial hardships they face each month. We know that their future is bright and as they continue their hard work – their future will only get brighter. We just hope that the OTHG contribution will in some small way help to smooth out one of the bumps in the road.

Congratulations to our 2017 Scholarship Recipients

As an indication of the high value on education placed by the OTHG, we have decided to name our scholarship program the “Mary Cunningham Bishop Scholarship Award“. Mary Cunningham Bishop “Mrs Bishop” who passed away suddenly on May 17th, retired in 1983 after an extremely productive and memorable 30 year career in teaching in the Phoenix Elementary School District #1.

We believe our 2016 / 2017 scholarship recipients ideally represent the struggle for and achievements with education epitomized by Mrs Mary Cunningham Bishops’ career as an educational icon.

Although our Scholarship and Person of the Year Award Dinner is scheduled for Sept 16, at the Elks Lodge. the decision was made to make the financial contribution to our students on Wednesday, June 26th so the students can meet some of their on-going financial needs before the 2017 Fall Semester. Eastlake Park graciously allowed us to hold the check disbursement in the Helen Mason Dance Room.

For people interested in making a contribution to our Scholarship Fund, or getting a $20 tickect for our Sept 16th Scholarship and Person of the Year Award Dinner, please contact any one of our Scholarship Committee Members below.

Rochelle Wilson wilrocc@yahoo.com or 602 432-8355

Rebekah Cruze safetyinstructor@gmail.com or 480 335-7990

Gale Hillman 602 276-6415

Rod Grimes rlgrime@gmail.com or 602 377-3050

The $20 ticket is for admission and dinner at the Inaugural Mary Cunningham Bishop Scholarship Award and Person of the Year Award Dinner at the Elks Lodge (children under age 14 is $10). All funds received over the cost of the dinner will go directly to our scholarship fund.

As a reminder, part of the mission of the Over Hill Gang as stated on our Facebook Page “is to work as a team to identify and provide community support for worthwhile projects that improve family values and address needs of individuals”