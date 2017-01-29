Story edited by AZI Staff

Vallarie Woolridge was selected as the Vice-Mayor for the Town of Florence at council meeting in December. Woolridge has been on the Florence Town Council since 2004, when she was appointed to fill a vacated seat for two years. She was re-elected to the Council in 2006, 2010 and again in 2014. Her current term will expire in 2018. Mrs. Woolridge is the first African-American to serve on the Florence Town Council.

Vice-Mayor Woolridge was appointed as liaison to the Florence Library Advisory Board and Native American Community Tribes (Tohono O’odham Village and Gila River Indian Communities). She also serves on the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Resolution Committee and the City of Coolidge Transit Advisory Committee.

Woolridge is the past chair of the Arizona Democratic Party African-American Caucus. She has worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Coolidge Unified School for 31 years. She is an active member of the Union Baptist Church in Florence where her husband, Donald Woolridge serves as pastor.

Mrs. Woolridge is thankful for the confidence of the council members that voted her into the position of Vice-Mayor. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the Town of Florence in my new capacity. I will continue to be dedicated and committed to making Florence the best town in Arizona.”