TGK (The Great Koinonia) Christian Fellowship under the direction of Reverend Dr. Helen Hunter, CEO/ CMA, is hosting a homeless ministries benefit concert featuring the renown gospel vocalist, Dr. Helen Baylor, January 28, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Greater Bethel AMEC, 7040 S. 40th St., Phoenix.

Baylor was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At age 11 she moved to Los Angeles as her dad had been transferred. There she first performed as a nightclub act. She is one of seven kids, she has five brothers and one other sister. At age sixteen she had her first child.

She began using marijuana and pain pills. Before going on tour with Chaka Khan she began dating the lighting director who was also a drug dealer. They moved in together and she had all the cocaine she wanted. Together they quit and found God. In 1982 she happily married her cocaine dealer: James Baylor. In 2000 they were contemplating separating but reconciled. However in 2012 they did separate.

Baylor opened for Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and B.B. King while still in her teens, and performed in the musical Hair.

In 1967/68 she worked with producer Bobby Sanders releasing two singles The Richest Girl and What About Me Boy as Little Helen for the Soultown label.

In the 1970s she joined hit Broadway musical Hair and followed this period of her career as a session musician for artists that included Captain & Tennille, Les McCann and Chaka Khan. As a member of Side Effect her vocals featured on their third album What You Need, from which “Always There”, a song co-written by Ronnie Laws was a R&B chart success. Later in the 1980s her career would falter as a consequence of drug abuse.

Baylor became sober late in the decade, strengthening her Christian faith and deciding to concentrate her career in gospel music. She released her first gospel recording on Word Records in 1990 and her first five albums all hit the Top Ten of the U.S. Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart, with the most successful being 1995’s The Live Experience, which reached #1 on that chart.[5] The track “Oasis” was very successful in the UK, via Expansion Records and stayed on the Music Week Dance Chart for 14 weeks. Also, the song “Sold Out” (from the album Start All Over) won a Dove Award for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year at the 24th GMA Dove Awards in 1993.

In July 2011, Baylor announced that she is co-producing a feature film about her life story. The film, A Praying Grandmother:The Helen Baylor Story, will feature accounts that she first shared in the song, “Helen’s Testimony” (Word, 1995) and in her autobiography, No Greater Love: The Helen Baylor Story. Baylor approached award-winning filmmaker Cassandra Hollis to co-produce and direct the film. Baylor was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in 2000.

Concert sponsorships are The Uplift Center, New Beginnings Christian Church and Lighthouse of the Valley. Sponsorships are still available. For regular and VIP tickets call 480-491-2263 or visit http://office3682.wixsite.com/mysite. ViP includes special seating and Meet & Greet immediately following the concert.

Winter’s Love is an exciting love story that takes the reader on a journey involving two people who fall in love after experiencing the death of their spouses.

The author will provide the audience with a humorous presentation including why she wrote the book; the reading of passages describing the challenges of dating; children; finances; intimate relations; and more.

Winter’s Love is a real life story about two people who found love in the winter of their lives. Both experienced the love of their spouses snatched away by death. Although lonely, each found they could happily exhaust themselves with work, social events and of course with family and friends. But deep inside, if they were truthful, loneliness consumed them when they least expected it. Then fate stepped in and the rest of their story is a tribute to how the human spirit rises above expected limitations and love unmatched by anything each had ever experienced. Their story provides a pathway for anyone at any stage of their life on how to open their eyes and trust themselves to real love within their reach. Winter’s Love is written in vignettes based on over 600 emails. There is no order except the presentation of emails written over time. What happens when you lose a loved one? How do you manage a relationship with children? When do you let go of material things understanding that your property and finances are important and should be protected? When can you put aside shyness to intimacy again? Although these things are not as prevalent in young couples, many are very valid for all ages when it comes to trusting and sharing your life with another person. So, the vignettes began with the horror and delight of dating to the comical but persistent introduction by a friend that ended in a love that is so beautiful that it needed to be shared. Some of the vignettes are very short and others are quite long but all of them are sprinkled with life lessons that are written to help anyone overcome traditional barriers that prevent them from meeting the love of their life. The book signing event will begin with a twenty minute introduction and overview of the book. The introduction will emphasize why the book was written including information about the main characters. The overview will highlight three vignettes that will provide a framework for some of the life lessons dispersed throughout the book. In addition information concerning life longevity will be provided followed by a brief question and answer period. the remaining of the hour will be purchasing and signing books with additional discussion if time permits.

