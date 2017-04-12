By Vincent R. Crawford

Sports Editor

For 30 years, the high school state discus record of 212-11, by Tempe’s Dwight Johnson, in 1987, stood unbreakable until March 25 when Tucson Canyon del Oro’s Turner Washington’s epic toss of 215-8 bettered that mark at the Chandler Rotary/Nike Rotary Invitational Elite Session track meet. But that all-time state-best effort was short lived.

Washington’s 2017 benchmark did not last 30 years before being broken as he once more unleashed a state-record throw (217-5) on his first try at the 50th Annual Arcadia Invitational Track Meet’s Invitation Session on Saturday at Arcadia (Calif.) High School, which he won.

Washington, by adding to his state record, continues to rank No. 1 in the country, No. 4 all-time in meet history and is No. 6 unparalleled in U.S. prep annals.

To prove that his first measurement was not a fluke, Washington, on his fifth and final toss, surpassed the 217-foot mark again with an endeavor of 217-2. Washington will compete for Arizona after graduating this spring.

Phoenix Desert Vista’s Elijah Mason also competed in the Invitation Session and entered the discus competition with a personal best fling of 201-6 which he, too, established at the Chandler Rotary Elite.

At Arcadia, Mason finished fifth when he lobbed the discus 212-11, which tied Johnson’s former state-record cast, on his fourth throw.

Chandler’s girls’ 4x400m relay team (3:46.14) also lowered their state record by winning the Invitation race with a foursome of Anaya Bailey, LaMeyah Charlton, Anna Foreman, and Armani Harris. The Lady Wolves established the old record, 3:47.98, at this year’s Rotary Elite.

North Canyon (3:53.08) was fifth with three frosh – Delphine Dah, Jadyn Mays, and Dominique Mustin – and one sophomore – Makyah Richard – on the relay squad.

The Lady Wolves won the Invitation 4x800m race with a nation-leading time of 9:07.38 comprising of Zaire Chest, Jai Gruenwald, and sisters Jayde and LaMeyah Charlton.

Chandler competed in the girls’ Invitation 4x100m relay race, but a bad exchange in the second zone disqualified the Wolves.

Tolleson’s Trey Johnson (13.70) ran in a Sun Angel Track Classic preliminary 110m hurdle race, on March 6, but opted out of the finals to compete at Arcadia and in the Invitation 110HH, he finished third with a time of 13.89. Johnson (10.65) also finished third in the Invitation 100m dash.

Chandler’s T.J. Green (14.08) and Edwin Adams (14.59) were sixth and ninth in the same 110 hurdle race. Adams (37.87) finished sixth in the Invitation 300m hurdles.

North Canyon Tyrees Moulton (46.62) was second in the Invitation 400m dash.

Chandler’s Anaya Bailey (24.942) beat Mays (24.947) in a photo finish for fifth place in the Invitation 200m dash.

Desert Vista (1:01.39) and Phoenix Brophy College Prep (1:02.51) went 1-2 in the Invitation 4x110m hurdle relay race.

Phoenix Mountain Pointe’s Kayleigh Conlon (46-09) won the Invitation shot put and Nura Muhammad (18-05.50 was fifth in the Invitation long jump. Chandler’s Morgan Foster (2:09.52) was second in the Invitation 800.