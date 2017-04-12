Editorial & Opinion

Western Region Sigma Gamma Rho To Celebrate 65 Years of Service

Edited by AZI Staff

 

More than 300 members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. (SGRho) from all over the Western United States will converge on Chandler, from April 21-23, for its 65th Annual Western Regional Conference. The conference will be held at the Crowne Plaza San Marcos Golf Resort.

Western Regional Director Kennessa R. Marshall, she has selected “The GOLD Standard-Growth, Outreach, and Leadership Development” as the theme for this year’s conference and celebration. All workshops and meetings held at the conference will focus on the promotion of education and leadership in the community. Several of the conference events are open to the general public:

On Friday, April 21 a public meeting will highlight Sigma Gamma Rho’s mission, accomplishments and its commitment to service.

Donations will be collected for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The March of Dimes will also be acknowledged for their work. This event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Saturday at 7 p.m. the Community Torch Awards Ball will honor the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Community Partners who have excelled in philanthropic programming and demonstrated service throughout the greater Phoenix and Chandler communities. Tickets are $70.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will be hosting a prayer breakfast on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Deaf Pastor Jeremy Pass of Silent Hope Church will serve as the keynote speaker. The cost is $50 to attend.

Tickets to the Community Torch Awards Ball and the Prayer Breakfast can be purchased at eventbrite.com,

For information contact Tamika Williams-Clark, Western Region communications director at epistoleus@westerngrho.org or call 510-395-2434.

